Darron Lee murder charge: Alarming details emerge in accusations against former NFL, Ohio State linebacker

Former NFL and Ohio State linebacker Darron Lee was denied bond and ordered to remain in jail during a preliminary hearing Wednesday in Chattanooga, Tenn., according to ABC News Channel 9. Lee is charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence in the brutal death of his girlfriend, Gabriella Caravalho Perpétuo, in early February.

Chattanooga prosecutors, who plan to seek the death penalty, revealed gruesome details of Perpétuo’s death during Wednesday’s hearing. An autopsy revealed the victim suffered severe brain trauma, a broken neck, bruising throughout her body, a large bite mark on her shoulder and thigh, multiple stab wounds to her legs and significant facial trauma. The medical examiner determined Perpétuo died of blunt force trauma, per Channel 9.

This report will be updated.