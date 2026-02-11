2027 Top-10 recruit Dawson Battie to visit Texas

Dawson Battie, one of the top-ranked prospects in the 2027 class, has scheduled an unofficial visit to Texas, he told Rivals. The 6-foot-8 small forward out of St. Mark’s High School in Dallas will be in Austin on March 7th to watch the Longhorns take on Oklahoma.

Battie, a high four-star prospect, is ranked as the No. 10 overall recruit in the 2027 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Battie has also visited Nebraska, SMU, and Kentucky recently.

Battie on the Longhorns

In a previous interview with Rivals, Dawson Battie discussed Texas’ recruitment of him.

“I like Coach (Sean) Miller. He’s a really cool guy. I talk a lot with Coach (Ulrich) Maligi, too. He’s an assistant, and he’s really cool, too. They’re really great people. I think they’ve gone up to St. Mark’s a couple of times to see me, they watched me like, scrimmage and stuff, so I really appreciate them for that. They’re a home-state school, a good school. A lot of people from my school go there for academics, so I kind of know the environment. I’ve been up there a couple of times, so, yeah, they’re definitely in a run for it.”

What he’s looking for in a school

In that same previous interview with Rivals, Battie discussed what he needs in his future college.

“Trust is a big thing with me. I feel like trustworthiness is one of the big things nowadays, especially with the portal and all going on. So, I definitely want to be able to trust the coaching staff, and be able to trust the coach himself. Play style is a big thing for me, the environment for sure, the atmosphere. will be a big deal. And then the education part of it.”

More on Battie

Rivals’ National Recruiting Analyst Jamie Shaw evaluated Battie over the summer and had this to say about him:

Dawson Battie made his presence known scoring 29 points in a head-to-head matchup with top-10 Lincoln Cosby on Saturday. Already listed at a lengthy 6-foot-8, he has natural explosive pop in his game. The shot making is what stood out this weekend, making five threes and knocking down a couple two and three dribble pull ups. Still in the 2027 class with a handful of high major offers, he is one that could see his stock continue to rise as he cleans up his balance points and footwork. There are a lot of natural traits here that they look for at the highest levels.





