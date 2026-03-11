2027 WR Keyon Standifer has three schools atop his recruitment

It’s been over three months since Covington (Ga.) Newton three-star wide receiver Keyon Standifer decommitted from Georgia Tech.

The 5-foot-9 pass-catcher hit the reset button on his recruitment and has worked quickly to re-narrow his focus. Last month, he tabbed 10 favorites when speaking with Rivals’ Chad Simmons. He’s now honed in on three.

On Tuesday afternoon, Standifer announced a top three of Georgia Tech, Florida State and Tennessee:

The Seminoles and Volunteers were among those at the top of the board for Standifer heading into the spring. Brent Key and the Yellow Jackets haven’t gone anywhere, either. He’s set to visit schools later this month.

“When I commit, it’s about how I can impact the team,” Standifer told Simmons last month. “Can I get on the field as a freshman? Can I make an impact right away? I’m looking at the offense, how I fit in it, and how I fit with the coaches.”

Standifer is the No. 843 overall prospect and No. 112 WR in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 99 player in the Peach State.

As a junior for Athens Academy, Standifer finished with over 1,600 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns. He’s now set to play his senior year at Newton. The Rams won eight games and finished as the No. 25 team in Georgia last fall, according to the Rivals Composite Rankings.

The likes of Auburn, Colorado, LSU and Texas were also looking to get involved in Standifer’s recruitment. Georgia Tech still has the edge in the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine, but FSU and Tennessee are both pushing hard, too.

“Florida State and Tennessee are standing out right now,” Standifer said. “They’re calling me every day. Multiple coaches from those schools reach out, and those relationships are really strong. That’s what makes them stand out a little more. I also like the location of both schools.”

Back in January, Standifer told Simmons that he was now eyeing a birthday commitment at the end of September. It remains to be seen if his recruitment will go that long before another decision is made, as he’s clearly focused on a select few in March.