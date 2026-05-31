New Oregon State WR Landon White broke down why he chose the Beavers

Oregon State picked up a commitment from Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) wide out Landon White and the speedy pass catcher broke down his decision.

White took his official visit to Oregon State over the weekend. We had him on ‘commit watch’ going in to the trip and he went ahead and pulled the trigger earlier today.

“I really mess with Coach Fin (James Finley, WR coach), that’s my guy,” White said. “We grew up in the same area and he knows my family.

“He knows me and understands me better than anyone and I think he’s the best coach for me. I really like coach Shephard too. He really pushes brotherhood and you can tell he really cares about us as more than just players and and I really liked that.”

White said early playing time and his comfort level in Corvallis were other factors in his decision.

“I like Corvallis, it’s a cool college town,” White said. “I fit in really well and I had a strong comfort level. The whole city likes Oregon State and is very supportive,

“I think I can come in and play early as well. I have to come in and work hard but coach Fin is going to push me and I know he wants to me to play right away. I have to give him a reason to play me though by working hard and being on top of everything and that’s what I plan to do.”

White is an exciting receiver who had a strong junior season. He caught 43 passes for 8156 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 19 yards per catch.

He was one of our top performers at the Under Armour Next Camp in Los Angeles earlier in the off-season and clocked one of the fastest 40 times in the event.

He’s a true game breaker with the ball in his hands and is a really nice pickup for the Beavers.