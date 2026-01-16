Arkansas' John Calipari watches 5-star SG Jordan Smith Jr. Thursday night

Arkansas head coach John Calipari is currently in to watch five-star shooting guard Jordan Smith Jr. tonight at the Bass Pro Shop Tournament, a source told Rivals.

The 6-foot-2 senior out of Paul VI Catholic (VA) is considering the Razorbacks in his list of top schools, along with Duke, Kentucky, Georgetown, Indiana, and Syracuse.

Smith took an official visit to Arkansas last September. He’s also been to Duke, Syracuse, Kentucky, and Georgetown. See his full visit schedule here.

He is ranked as the No. 7 overall player in the class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He’s also the No. 3 shooting guard and the No. 1 player in Virginia.

Smith on Arkansas

I spoke to Smith last month and here is what he had to say about the Razorbacks.

Arkansas: “The position (Calipari) puts players in, his resume, it speaks for itself. It’s the best guard resume that I’ve ever seen. The work that he’s done with other people just draws my attention.”

During that same conversation, Smith mentioned he plans to make a commitment between February and April.

For the full conversation with Smith, read here.










