Arkansas' John Calipari watches 5-star SG Jordan Smith Jr. Thursday night
Arkansas head coach John Calipari is currently in to watch five-star shooting guard Jordan Smith Jr. tonight at the Bass Pro Shop Tournament, a source told Rivals.
High School Boys Basketball: How to Watch Bass Pro Shop Tournament of Champions
The 6-foot-2 senior out of Paul VI Catholic (VA) is considering the Razorbacks in his list of top schools, along with Duke, Kentucky, Georgetown, Indiana, and Syracuse.
Smith took an official visit to Arkansas last September. He’s also been to Duke, Syracuse, Kentucky, and Georgetown. See his full visit schedule here.
He is ranked as the No. 7 overall player in the class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He’s also the No. 3 shooting guard and the No. 1 player in Virginia.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
Ole Miss star
Enters transfer portal
- 2Hot
Jordan Seaton
Top transfer on surprise visit
- 3New
John Mateer
Makes decision on NFL
- 4
Transfer Portal Intel
Damon Wilson, TJ Dottery
- 5
Indiana Hoosiers
The stars that matter
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Smith on Arkansas
I spoke to Smith last month and here is what he had to say about the Razorbacks.
Arkansas: “The position (Calipari) puts players in, his resume, it speaks for itself. It’s the best guard resume that I’ve ever seen. The work that he’s done with other people just draws my attention.”
During that same conversation, Smith mentioned he plans to make a commitment between February and April.
For the full conversation with Smith, read here.