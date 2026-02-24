Michigan offers Kentucky IOL commit Brady Hull

Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County three-star interior offensive lineman Brady Hull is right down the road from the University of Kentucky and he committed to the Wildcats earlier this month.

The 6-foot-1, 285-pounder is one of two early commits for new UK head coach Will Stein and Co. On Monday, Hull landed an intriguing offer — his first since coming off the board.

Michigan has offered Hull, he announced via social media:

The Wolverines now have a new regime of their own as Kyle Whittingham is the new head man in Ann Arbor. U-M has recruited the offensive line well, and with Whittingham’s track record going back to his time at Utah, that likely won’t change.

In the 2027 cycle, Michigan already has a pair of pledges in the trenches via Southlake Carroll (Texas) three-star IOL Tristan Dare and Saline (Mich.) three-star IOL Louis Esposito. Dare is the No. 52 IOL in the nation, while Esposito ranks No. 60 at the position.

Hull is the No. 606 overall prospect and No. 51 IOL in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 12 player in Kentucky.

He pledged to UK on Feb. 5. The new staff in Lexington has Hull excited about the future of the SEC program.

“What excites me most is the direction Kentucky football is headed,” Hull told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong upon committing. “Coach Stein has a clear vision built on development, accountability, and competing at the highest level in the SEC. You can feel the energy around the program and the belief in what they’re building. It’s about doing things the right way, developing players on and off the field, and winning together.”

The commonwealth of Kentucky is loaded this cycle for its standards. There’s 13 prospects that currently rank inside the top 700 nationally. Six are already committed, with UK, Louisville and Indiana each landing a pair.