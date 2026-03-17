Missouri closing in on top-15 recruiting class after two blue-chip commitments

Eli Drinkwitz and Missouri are in the midst of a recruiting heater, one which has netted the Tigers four commitments in the past 10 days alone.

The latest additions Mizzou two of the nation’s best pass-catchers — both of whom hail from inside the Show-Me State. Four-star Jack Brown out of Francis Howell Central in St. Charles got things going Tuesday afternoon, choosing the Tigers over rival Illinois. Just a few hours later, they’ve also landed four-star wideout Chris Harris Jr. from the other wide of the state at Lee’s Summit West.

Securing both gives the Tigers their first two blue-chip pledges of the 2027 cycle, and it also pushes them up by 13 spots in the latest Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. Coming into the day, Drinkwitz’s three-man class ranked No. 32 nationally. But the updated rankings have the Tigers jumping Tennessee, Michigan, North Carolina and a host of others all the way up to No. 19.

Their average rating per commit also places them just outside the top 15.

Keeping top targets inside the state has been a big priority for Drinkwitz during his tenure. And this class is no different.

“It just felt like home,” Harris told Rivals’ Greg Smith of his decision to commit. “I trust what Drinkwitz is doing with the program and I trust in [wide receivers coach Jacob] Peeler. And who doesn’t want to go play and ball out for their own state?”

Latest commits could be start of a big run for the Tigers

Missouri now has two of the top four players inside the state’s borders committed and are in the mix for a few more. They’ve also already secured a pledge from East St. Louis (Ill.) safety Jabarri Lofton and are one of the top contenders for his teammate, elite running back Myson Johnson-Cook.

A 1,300-yard rusher as a junior, Johnson-Cook is also on campus Tuesday for a visit, according to Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong. Last month, he logged an expert prediction in Missouri’s favor for the 6’2, 230-pounder with 4.4 speed.

Miami, LSU and Auburn are seen as the other top contenders there. But Missouri is very much a threat.

“They’re right over the bridge,” Johnson-Cook told Wiltfong recently. “Ever since I moved back (from Texas) they were on me. We had a camp there. Coach Luper and Coach Drinkwitz they’re great guys too.”

Four-star receiver Lawrence Britt is another who could be on commit watch soon after multiple visits to Columbia in the past few months. According to Rivals’ Chad Simmons, no program is recruiting him as aggressively as the Tigers.

“I love it when I am at Missouri,” Britt said. “I have been there a few times and built a strong relationship with them in this process. They have shown me I’m a major priority. Coach Peeler is a great developer and pours into his guys a lot. I love what the whole coaching staff is doing and they continue to show me they want me to be in their program.”