Rivals 4-star WR Ja'Hyde Brown decommits from Indiana
Louisville (Ky.) CAL four-star wide receiver Ja’Hyde Brown has decommitted from Indiana, he told Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett on Thursday.
He pledged to the Hoosiers during the Navy All-American Bowl on Jan. 10, but is now back on the board just a little over two months later.
Louisville immediately becomes a program to watch in Brown’s recruitment. The local Cardinals have kept contact with the pass-catcher after finishing second to IU back in January. Plenty of other schools like Kentucky, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin have been involved in his recruitment.
Brown had a monster junior season, catching 98 passes and turning them into 1,556 yards and 24 touchdowns to lead his Christian Academy of Louisville to a 15-0 record and a state championship. He was one of three recruits who committed to IU on Jan. 10.
The 5-foot-10, 175-pounder is the No. 413 overall prospect and No. 53 WR in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 7 player in Kentucky.
Hoosiers drop down to four commits in 2027
With Brown’s decision to reopen his recruitment, Indiana is down to four commitments this cycle after winning the school’s first-ever CFP National Championship in January.
The group is headlined by Rivals300 cornerback Monsanna Torbert, who also pledged to the Hoosiers back in early January. He ranks as the No. 20 cornerback in the class and has been a significant rankings riser over the past six months.
He is joined by high three-star safety Garyon Hobbs, three-star quarterback Jameson Purcell, and offensive tackle Jeremiah Jones.