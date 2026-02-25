Top EDGE recruits in the updated 2027 Rivals300
The 2027 Rivals300 updated on Monday as we head into spring visit and offseason camp season.
The EDGE position is once again jam-packed with blue-chip talent. Of the 300 prospects featured in the new rankings, 29 are EDGEs.
Of those 29, six are committed early on. Ohio State received a major pledge from Five-Star Plus+ EDGE David Jacobs at the end of last year. He remains the top-ranked recruit at the position heading into the spring.
Below is a look at the top EDGEs in the updated 2027 Rivals300 rankings following the Feb. 23 update:
1. David Jacobs — Ohio State commit
Rivals300 Ranking: No. 12
School: Blessed Trinity Catholic (Ga.)
Jacobs may have committed to the Buckeyes on Dec. 29, but this recruitment is far from over. Miami was the program trending until literal minutes before he made his decision public. NIL was a major factor for the pass-rusher. He’s also a Georgia legacy and Alabama won’t be going away, either. The only thing that may not change during Jacobs’ recruitment is his five-star status.
2. Jaiden Bryant — LSU commit
Rivals300 Ranking: No. 14
School: Irmo (S.C.)
Once D-line coach Sterling Lucas made the move from South Carolina to LSU, the Tigers began to trend for Bryant and that led to him committing to the program on Jan. 3. He’s on the cusp of five-star status and is the consensus No. 1 recruit in the Palmetto State this cycle. He’ll remain a headliner for Lane Kiffin’s first class in Baton Rouge moving forward.
3. Chris Whitehead
Rivals300 Ranking: No. 19
School: Lloyd C. Bird (Va.)
The recruitment of Whitehead is sure to pick up this spring as he’ll soon embark on some key visits to top contenders like Ohio State, Auburn, Georgia, LSU and Virginia Tech. Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong provided an update on Whitehead’s recruitment this week and that can be found here.
4. Mekai Brown
Rivals300 Ranking: No. 27
School: Greenwich Country Day (Conn.)
Perhaps the best in the Northeast this cycle, Brown is an outlier for Rivals following his bump up to No. 27 nationally this week. He’s got tons of suitors and will take plenty of spring visits to help whittle down his list. Florida, UNC, Mizzou, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Penn State are among the trips on the docket.
5. Abraham Sesay
Rivals300 Ranking: No. 38
School: Downingtown East (Pa.)
Checking in at 6-foot-4.5 and 225 pounds, Sesay has grabbed the attention of multiple high-profile programs heading into the spring. It’s Ohio State that currently has the momentum in the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine, however. Penn State, Notre Dame and Nebraska are among the other contenders for the blue-chipper.
6. Myles Smith
Rivals300 Ranking: No. 47
School: Farmington (Mich.)
Smith continues to stack offers, but right now it looks like it’ll be an SEC-Big Ten battle for the coveted prospect. He’s got official visits locked in with Michigan State and Kentucky, while Michigan, Indiana, Pitt and others are working to move up his list of top schools. His process will continue to pick up steam this spring.
7. Anthony Sweeney
Rivals300 Ranking: No. 51
School: Good Counsel (Md.)
Sweeney is closing in on five-star status in the industry rankings and his offer sheet backs that up. The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder plays for a notable high school program in Maryland, but it’s SEC programs that currently lead the pack in his recruitment. Alabama, South Carolina, Auburn, LSU and Texas A&M are among the schools set to get Sweeney on campus in the coming weeks.
8. Rashad Streets
Rivals300 Ranking: No. 61
School: Millbrook (N.C.)
The state of North Carolina is loaded with talent once again in the 2027 cycle and Streets is one of the best. He’s considering many of the sport’s top programs, with Ohio State, Alabama and Oregon among those pushing for his pledge. Tennessee, South Carolina and Penn State have had him on campus and his recruitment will continue to heat up moving forward.
9. Desmond Malpress
Rivals300 Ranking: No. 66
School: Atlantic Coast (Fla.)
Not only has Malpress emerged as one of the top pass-rushers in the class, he’s also emerged as one of the best in the Sunshine State. Now Rivals’ No. 5 player in Florida, the 6-foot-3, 205-pounder has had the Florida Gators atop his recruitment for a while and the in-state school continues to trend, per the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine.
10. Prince Goldsby
Rivals300 Ranking: No. 80
School: Blue Springs South (Mo.)
One of the best in the Midwest, Goldsby received a major boost in Monday’s Rivals300 update and is now the top-ranked recruit out of Missouri. His recruitment has seen the likes of Oklahoma, Alabama, Mizzou, Iowa State and Nebraska get involved. Coming off a dominant junior season, Goldsby will look to whittle his list of top schools down further ahead of his senior campaign.
