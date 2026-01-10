Top uncommitted 2026 prospect Dylan Berymon visits Nebraska

Monroe (La.) Ouachita Parish four-star defensive lineman Dylan Berymon is now the top uncommitted prospect in the 2026 cycle.

As he nears his final decision in February, the former Texas commit has narrowed his focus on two programs: Nebraska and Kentucky. This weekend, he’s in Lincoln getting to the know the Huskers.

“I really do not know much about either school,” Berymon told Rivals’ Chad Simmons on Dec. 31. “These visits are going to really be important when I make my decision. I have been talking to Nebraska longer, so I know a little more about them, but the new coaches at Kentucky have been coming hard lately.

“The visits will be very important in my decision,” he added.

That’ll change across the next week or so. After his trip to Nebraska this weekend, Berymon will make his way to Lexington next weekend to see new head coach Will Stein and the Wildcats.

Berymon is the No. 211 overall prospect and No. 26 DL in the 2026 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 8 recruit in Louisiana.

He made a pledge to Texas during the summer, but backed off in November as myriad programs were in pursuit. It looked like one of Ole Miss or LSU would become Berymon’s landing spot, but the Early Signing Period came and went as both staffs went through changes. Berymon remained on the board.

Hitting a reset button of sorts, Nebraska continued to emerge as a contender for the four-star. Kentucky then jumped in the mix, too. It remains to be seen where he’ll land, but Berymon’s ranking suggests he’d be a more-than-welcomed addition to either the Big Ten or SEC program.

“Nebraska has been recruiting me very hard,” Berymon said. “They really like me a lot and that means something to me. The coaches have been checking up on me, and I know they really want to get me there.”

Nebraska did not prioritize high school recruiting in the 2026 cycle. It signed just 10 prospects in December and has the No. 95 class nationally, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. There is not a defensive lineman in the 10-man class.