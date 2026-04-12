DevilsDigest TV: Recapping Spring Practice Week 4

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Thursday's Practice Report
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AJ Cooper seeks new leaders to anchor ASU linebackers
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DevilsDigest TV: Recapping Week Two of Spring Practice
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Backfield loaded with experience and youth brings versatility to offense
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Join Devils Digest TODAY for a SPECIAL 50% Off Deal!
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ASU defensive end Clayton Smith wins NCAA eligibility appeal, returns in 2026
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Q&A with Brian Ward
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Q&A with Marcus Arroyo Part II
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Q&A with Marcus Arroyo Part I
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In My Own Words: Jessiah McGrew
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Resounding Sun Bowl Performance revived Jason Brown Jr’s claimsake in ASU’s backfield
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2025 Uniformity Sun Devil Football Uniform Rankings Part 2: 1-6
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Newcomers embrace fresh opportunities in their old stomping grounds
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2026 will feature a revamped Sun Devil defense
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New faces, new firepower define ASU's reshaped offense
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DevilsDigest TV: QB Cutter Boley on his decision to come to ASU
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DevilsDigest TV: Skattebo, Torkelson post-ASU's Celebrity Softball game comments
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ASU Roster Snapshot: Defense and Special Teams
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ASU Roster Snapshot: Offense
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Instant recation on Arizona State's 2026 schedule
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Analysis: ASU's Transfer Portal Needs in 2026
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Arizona State's 2026 Transfer Portal Tracker
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