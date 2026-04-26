NFL Draft recap: Where Mizzou Tigers landed

The 2026 NFL Draft concluded Saturday night. Then there was a flurry of activity quickly after with former Mizzou players signing undrafted free agent contracts.

Here is a quick recap of all the activity from former Tigers.

Zion Young

The draft truly kicked off for the Tigers when defensive end Zion Young was taken at the No. 45 pick by the Baltimore Ravens.

Young joins a Ravens team that started last season 1-5, but ended the year 8-9, just missing the playoffs at two games back of the Pittsburgh Steelers for the AFC North title.

Josiah Trotter

Next up for Mizzou came quickly as Josiah Trotter went to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the very next pick at No. 46.

Trotter will join a Bucs team that also went 8-9 last season and ended and missed out on the playoffs on a tiebreaker as the Carolina Panthers won the NFC South with the same overall record.

Chris McClellan

The Tigers continued a big Day 2 of the draft when Chris McClellan’s name was called in the third round at pick No. 77. McClellan heads to the Green Bay Packers.

He will join a Packers team that went 9-7-1 last season and ended 1.5 games back of the Chicago Bears in the division. The Packers made the playoffs as the No. 7 seed, but lost to the Bears in the first round.

Keagen Trost

Mizzou finished off the second day of the draft with a Tiger headed west. Keagen Trost was selected at pick No. 93, giving the Tigers four top 100 picks for just the third time in program history, by the Los Angeles Rams.

Trost joins a Rams team that went 12-5 last season and ended second in the NFC West. The Rams made the playoffs as the No. 5 seed and beat both Carolina and Chicago on the way to the NFC Championships, but lost there to the Seattle Seahawks.

Kevin Coleman

Mizzou got its fifth draft pick in the back end of the fifth round when Kevin Coleman was selected at No. 177 overall by the Miami Dolphins.

Miami went 7-10 and finished third in the AFC East. Coleman will join a receiver room that already includes Mizzou product Theo Wease.

Toriano Pride

The Tigers’ sixth draft pick came in the seventh round when Toriano Pride was selected at No. 220 overall by the Buffalo Bills.

Pride’s selection gives the Tigers a second six-player class in the past three years and 15 draft picks since the end of the 2023 season.

Pride joins a Buffalo team that went 12-5 last year and beat Jacksonville as a wild card team in the first round of the AFC playoffs. But a loss to Denver ended the Bills’ run in the divisional round.

UDFA reports

This is just a quick list of which Mizzou players have already reportedly signed UDFA deals. There will be more invites to camp throughout the summer.