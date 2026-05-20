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2026 Softball Coaching Carousel

Screenshot 2024-07-31 at 7.46.34 PMby: Brady Vernon1 hour agoBradyVernon

The offseason means that coaches are changing places. Softball America will update the softball coaching carousel throughout the summer as new faces take over new places.

SchoolDepartedNew Hire
IllinoisTyra Perry
MinnesotaPiper Ritter
DartmouthJen Williams
East Texas A&MBrittany MillerRodney DeLong
Grambling StateD’Maria Matthews
LongwoodMegan Brown
Morehead StateMegan Griffith
NC CentralNow-Allah James
NiagaraPaul Gray
Northern KentuckyMorgan Gerak
South DakotaRobert Wagner
TowsonLisa Costello
TulsaCrissy Strimple
UABTaylor Smartt
Utah StateTodd Judge
Youngstown StateBrian Campbell

Notable Assistant Coaching Changes

SchoolDepartedNew Hire
BaylorSteve Johnigan
BaylorBritni Newman
HoustonNyree White
North CarolinaMaddie Holub

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