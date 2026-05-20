2026 Softball Coaching Carousel

The offseason means that coaches are changing places. Softball America will update the softball coaching carousel throughout the summer as new faces take over new places.
Head Softball Coaching Carousel
|School
|Departed
|New Hire
|Illinois
|Tyra Perry
|Minnesota
|Piper Ritter
|Dartmouth
|Jen Williams
|East Texas A&M
|Brittany Miller
|Rodney DeLong
|Grambling State
|D’Maria Matthews
|Longwood
|Megan Brown
|Morehead State
|Megan Griffith
|NC Central
|Now-Allah James
|Niagara
|Paul Gray
|Northern Kentucky
|Morgan Gerak
|South Dakota
|Robert Wagner
|Towson
|Lisa Costello
|Tulsa
|Crissy Strimple
|UAB
|Taylor Smartt
|Utah State
|Todd Judge
|Youngstown State
|Brian Campbell
Notable Assistant Coaching Changes
|School
|Departed
|New Hire
|Baylor
|Steve Johnigan
|Baylor
|Britni Newman
|Houston
|Nyree White
|North Carolina
|Maddie Holub