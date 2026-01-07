Auburn safety transfer Kensley Louidor-Faustin commits to Missouri

Auburn safety transfer Kensley Louidor-Faustin has committed to Missouri, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

Faustin played in 11 games as a sophomore in 2025, notching three stars for the Tigers. He tallied 20 tackles, a sack, two pass breakups and an interception. As a true freshman in 2024, Louidor-Faustin recorded three total tackles in eight games, playing primarily on special teams.

But after the firing of head coach Hugh Freeze last month and changes along the Tigers’ staff, he announced his intentions to enter the portal on December 18.

Missouri’s staff worked quickly to land him once the portal opened earlier this week, getting him on campus for a visit. He’ll now team up with former Tigers All-SEC linebacker Robert Woodyard, who committed to Eli Drinkwitz and Co. earlier this week.

The 6-foot-1, 235-pound Woodyard is coming off a career-best season in 2025, notching 67 tackles, two sacks and seven tackles for loss for an Auburn defense that was among the best in the country. He was named first-team All-SEC by Pro Football Focus and became one of the most sought-after linebackers in the country once he entered the portal.

Tigers looking to replace entire starting defense

For his career on The Plains, Woodyard posted 88 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, the two sacks, and a pair of pass breakups.

He’ll be counted on to be that prolific again in 2026, as Missouri is set to replace its entire starting defense after being one of the country’s most dominant units in 2025. The Tigers have already added Woodyard and Faustin, as well as former Notre Dame safety JaDon Blair and ex-Oregon cornerback Jahlil Florence.

They’re reloading on the offensive side around All-American running back Ahmad Hardy as well, pulling in Ole Miss quarterback Austin Simmons, FCS All-American running back Xai’Shaun Edwards and Cincinnati transfer wideout Caleb Goodie.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3's Transfer Portal wire.