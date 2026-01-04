Michigan State WR transfer Nick Marsh commits to Indiana

Michigan State wide receiver transfer Nick Marsh is staying in the Big Ten, committing to Indiana out of the NCAA Transfer Portal on Sunday.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder is a huge addition for the Hoosiers, ranking among the top 25 prospects currently in the portal and the No. 3 available wide receiver. He visited Bloomington over the weekend and was also set to see Notre Dame beginning Monday, but is now in the fold for the nation’s No. 1 team this year.

In spite of very up-and-down quarterback play during his two seasons with the Spartans, Marsh established himself as one of the Big Ten’s premier receivers. In his debut campaign, Marsh tallied 41 catches for 649 yards and three touchdowns.

His receiving yards and receptions stand as the most by a true freshman in school history. This year, he hauled in 59 catches, totaling 662 yards and six touchdowns. With two years of eligibility left, he’ll gives Curt Cignetti and Co. a major playmaker to build their offense around as they look to make their third straight CFP appearance next season.

Marsh, a River Rouge, Michigan native, signed with MSU as the top player in their 2024 class under head coach Jonathan Smith. But after Smith’s firing and the hiring of former Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald to replace him, Marsh opted to enter the portal and announced it last month.

He was the No. 174 overall player and No. 29 wide receiver in the 2024 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all three primary recruiting media services.

Momentum continues to build for the Hoosiers

Marsh is the first transfer addition of the offseason for Indiana — and a massive one at that. The Hoosiers are also expected to be a major player for a top quarterback to replace Fernando Mendoza, the Heisman winner expected to enter the NFL Draft.

On3’s Pete Nakos has reported that IU is considered the team to watch for TCU transfer passer Josh Hoover. The Rockwall (Texas) native has started more than 30 games over the past two years in Fort Worth, throwing for more than 8,500 yards and 65 touchdowns while completing better than 65 percent of his passes.

He will have one year of eligibility remaining. For now though, the program’s focus is on the College Football Playoff as Cignetti and Co. look to complete an improbable run to the national championship after taking over a downtrodden program just two years ago.