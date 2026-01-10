Montana State DB Jhase McMillan commits to UCLA and breaks down decision

UCLA continued to load up in the transfer portal with a commitment from Montana State defensive back Jhase McMillan.

McMillan officially visited the Bruins earlier in the week and told us he had no plans to trip anywhere else. That’s usually a good indicator a program is doing well with a key target.

“I really enjoyed my time at UCLA and being around the coaches,” McMillan said. “That was the highlight for me, being around the coaching staff and hearing their vision for me.

“They building a strong culture and believe I fit in really well there. They said I know how to win and I’ll do whatever it takes to win and that’s what they’re looking for.”

McMillan is originally from Texas and prepped art Katy Tompkins.

“This was my first time out in Southern California and the campus is amazing,” McMillan said. “It’s a great all around fit for me and I’m just really excited to be a Bruin.”

McMillan can really run and was a track standout coming out of Katy. He had personal best track times of 10.45-100m, 20.84-200m and was also a 23’ long jumper.

McMillan played in 15 games on Montana State’s FCS National Championship team this past season. He totaled 39 tackles, a forced fumble and had a key field goal block in overtime that helped seal the deal for the Bobcats.

McMillan has already used up his red-shirt year and will have three seasons of eligibility for the Bruins.