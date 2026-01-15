South Carolina secures a transfer portal commitment from edge Caleb Herring
Former Tennessee edge rusher Caleb Herring is staying in the SEC, committing to South Carolina on Thursday during his visit to Columbia.
The Murfreesboro, Tenn. native also strongly considered opportunities with Mississippi State, Texas and Miami.
“It’s really the scheme,” Herring told On3. “I feel like with the scheme, I feel like we can play fast with this defense. At Tennessee of course we played vertical, and read and reacted, but at South Carolina they let you play ball.”
The On3 Transfer Portal ratings tabs Herring the No. 23 edge and No. 246 prospect overall. He spent a lot of time with his future head coach Shane Beamer and his future teammate Dylan Stewart while on his trip.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
Ole Miss star
Enters transfer portal
- 2New
John Mateer
Makes decision on NFL
- 3Hot
Transfer Portal Intel
Damon Wilson, TJ Dottery
- 4
Indiana Hoosiers
The stars that matter
- 5Trending
NCAA Eligibility Crisis
Athlete pay explodes
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
“Coach Beamer you can tell he’s a real passionate coach,” Herring said. “You can tell he loves what he’s doing.
“Dylan Stewart is with me now and you can tell the love is there with Coach Beamer and the guys love him.”
Over the course of three seasons in Knoxville, Herring accumulated 25 total tackles, five sacks, a forced fumble and two passes defended.
For more on what South Carolina has done in the transfer portal click here.