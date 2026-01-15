South Carolina secures a transfer portal commitment from edge Caleb Herring

Former Tennessee edge rusher Caleb Herring is staying in the SEC, committing to South Carolina on Thursday during his visit to Columbia.

The Murfreesboro, Tenn. native also strongly considered opportunities with Mississippi State, Texas and Miami.

“It’s really the scheme,” Herring told On3. “I feel like with the scheme, I feel like we can play fast with this defense. At Tennessee of course we played vertical, and read and reacted, but at South Carolina they let you play ball.”

The On3 Transfer Portal ratings tabs Herring the No. 23 edge and No. 246 prospect overall. He spent a lot of time with his future head coach Shane Beamer and his future teammate Dylan Stewart while on his trip.

“Coach Beamer you can tell he’s a real passionate coach,” Herring said. “You can tell he loves what he’s doing.

“Dylan Stewart is with me now and you can tell the love is there with Coach Beamer and the guys love him.”

Over the course of three seasons in Knoxville, Herring accumulated 25 total tackles, five sacks, a forced fumble and two passes defended.

