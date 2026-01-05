Wisconsin lands Kansas linebacker Jon Jon Kamara

Former Kansas linebacker Jon Jon Kamara has committed to Wisconsin.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Kamara is the No. 13 ranked linebacker in the On3 Transfer Portal Rankings.

Kamara had 13 tackles as a freshman for the Jayhawks. He has three years of eligibility available with the Badgers.

Out of Desert Edge in Arizona, Kamara’s senior season included 50 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks and five pass deflections.

For more on what Wisconsin has done in the Transfer Portal click here.