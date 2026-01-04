Alabama receiver Cole Adams is entering the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He has spent the past three years with the Crimson Tide.

Adams has had a relatively limited impact, despite showing some position versatility. In total he has logged 13 catches for 176 yards and a touchdown, doing most of his damage over the last two seasons.

Cole Adams has also made a name for himself on return teams, though. He’s a capable return man, logging a pair of kickoff returns for 35 yards. He has also done a lot of punt return work, logging 31 returns for 22 9 yards — a 7.4 yard career average.

Prior to enrolling at Alabama, Cole Adams was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 281 overall recruit in the 2023 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also checked in as the No. 39 receiver in the class and the No. 5 overall player from the state of Oklahoma, hailing from Owasso (OK) Owasso.

Adams was also a track star in high school. He posted a 10.65-second 100-meter dash and a 22.27-second 200-meter dash. Both are elite teams for high school prospects.

On the gridiron, Cole Adams notched 55 catches for 913 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior. He also returned three kickoffs and two punts for touchdowns.

Cole Adams joins others in transfer portal

Cole Adams isn’t the only Alabama player entering the transfer portal this cycle. Alabama offensive lineman Micah DeBose also plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Hayes Fawcett has learned. DeBose played four snaps for the Crimson Tide in 2025.

His lone appearance came against Eastern Illinois. He was also selected as an offensive scout player of the week leading up to the Missouri game this season.

Before college, DeBose was a four-star recruit from Alabama according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. He was the No. 277 overall player in the 2025 recruiting class, as well as the No. 19 interior offensive lineman in the cycle.

On3’s Barkley Truax also contributed to this report.