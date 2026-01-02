Alabama sophomore wide receiver Jaylen Mbakwe has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reports.

Mbakwe just wrapped up his second collegiate season, his first as a full-time wide receiver. The Clay, AL native recorded 15 tackles, one interception, and three pass deflections as a defensive back in 2024 before switching to receiver. This past season, Mbakwe hauled in just three catches for 55 yards.

His departure is a massive loss for Alabama, as Mbakwe was ranked as a five-star prospect and the No. 16 overall player in the 2024 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 2-ranked CB in his class and the No. 3 overall player from the state of Alabama, hailing from Clay-Chalkville.

Following Alabama‘s 34-24 victory over Oklahoma in the First Round of the College Football Playoff, Mbakwe was asked at his “Hometown Christmas Takeover” charity event whether or not he would be entering the portal. “Definitely not,” Mbakwe told Austin Duncan Media.

That however seems to be the case following Alabama‘s 38-3 blowout loss to Indiana in the Rose Bowl (CFP Quarterfinal). In that game, Indiana outgained Alabama 407-193, doubled the Tide’s first-down mark (22 to 11), and held Alabama to just 3/11 on third-down conversions.

“If you just walked in from lunch yesterday and watched this game, you thought the team that was beating down Alabama was Alabama under Nick Saban,” SEC Network’s Paul Finebaum said. “I understand the uniform was similar, but they play just like a Nick Saban team. They beat you to death and made you give up and that’s what happened.”

“That’s why everyone in Alabama this morning is beside themselves because their team looked soft. Their coach looked soft. Their program looked soft. That is unprecedented territory for Alabama.”

Next season will be extremely important for head coach Kalen DeBoer in proving that he is indeed the right man for the job. Mbakwe, however, will not be sticking around for it.

Alabama’s Transfer Portal departures

Jaylen Mbakwe is now the fifth Alabama player who is expected to enter the Transfer Portal.

