Boston College tight end transfer Ty Lockwood has formally signed with Arkansas, the program announced Friday. The former Alabama transfer will have two years of collegiate elibility remaining in Fayetteville.

Lockwood signed with Alabama as a four-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting cycle out of Independence (Thompson’s Station, Tenn.), where he was ranked as the No. 4 player in the state of Tennessee, the No. 14 tight end in the class and the No. 242 player overall, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting media companies.

The 6-foot-4 and 245-pound Lockwood appeared in all 12 games this past season at Boston College, though primarily on special teams with just two receptions for 30 yards in 2025. Prior to that, Lockwood spent his first two collegiate seasons in Tuscaloosa, where he appeared in just seven combined games between 2023-24. That includes a redshirt season as a true freshman in 2023.

Lockwood is the Razorbacks’ 22nd transfer commitment since the portal opened on Jan. 2nd, and third pledge on Friday following earlier commitments from former Baylor linebacker Jeremy Evans and former Ouachita Baptist offensive tackle Terence Roberson.

Maryland DB Braydon Lee commits to Arkansas out of NCAA transfer portal

Maryland defensive back Braydon Lee has committed to Arkansas out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. Lee spent the past two seasons with the Terrapins.

After playing in just four games as a true freshman, Lee was much more involved as a sophomore. He played in 11 games during the 2025 campaign.

During that time, Lee logged 18 tackles, a half tackle for a loss, an interception and three passes defended. He began to show he could be counted on on a routine basis in the back end.

Prior to enrolling at Maryland, Lee was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 432 overall recruit in the 2024 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also checked in as the No. 43 cornerback in the class and the No. 16 overall player from the state of Maryland, hailing from Springdale (MD) Charles Herbert Flowers.

— On3’s Thomas Goldkamp contributed to this report.