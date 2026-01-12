Memphis defensive back Ian Williams has signed with Arkansas out of the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report from On3’s Pete Nakos. Williams spent just one season with the Tigers.

Williams had a relatively muted impact during his lone year at Memphis. According to his team biography, he played in just two games during the 2025 campaign, recording one tackle.

Out of high school, Ian Williams chose Memphis over a handful of other FBS programs. Among them were Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh and Rutgers.

Prior to enrolling at Memphis, Ian Williams was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 784 overall recruit in the 2025 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also checked in as the No. 63 safety in the class and the No. 91 overall player from the state of Georgia, hailing from Marietta (GA) Cass.

Ian Williams joins Chris Marshall as Sunday addition

Ian Williams isn’t the only player Arkansas has added on Sunday afternoon. Boise State receiver Chris Marshall has also committed to Arkansas out of the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report from On3’s Pete Nakos. Marshall will be on his third SEC school in 2026.

The talented receiver began his career at Texas A&M. While with the Aggies in 2022, Marshall played in six games while making two starts. He logged 11 catches for 108 yards.

He later transferred to Ole Miss in the spring of 2023, before he ultimately ended up at Kilgore Junior College. From there, he headed to Boise State for the 2024 campaign.

In 2024, Chris Marshall tallied just three catches for 13 yards, plagued by injury. But he’d get healthier in 2025.

This year, Marshall was able to show more of what he was capable of. He amassed 30 catches for 574 yards and two touchdowns for the Broncos.

Prior to enrolling at Texas A&M, Chris Marshall was a superstar recruit. He was ranked as a five-star prospect and the No. 24 overall player in the nation in his class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also checked in as the No. 3 receiver in the class and the No. 7 overall player in the state of Teas, hailing from Missouri City (TX) Fort Bend Marshall.