Oklahoma defensive back Devon Jordan has committed to Baylor, according to a report from On3’s Pete Nakos. He spent two seasons with the Sooners.

After playing in 12 games in 2024 with a fairly limited impact, Jordan began to make a bigger difference in 2025. He played in all 13 games for the playoff-bound Oklahoma squad.

During that time, Devon Jordan recorded 16 tackles, 2.0 tackles for a loss and a sack. He has now appeared in 25 games during his college career.

Prior to enrolling at Oklahoma, Devon Jordan was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 497 overall recruit in his class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also checked in as the No. 50 cornerback in the class and the No. 5 overall player from the state of Oklahoma, hailing from Tulsa (OK) Union.

In high school, Jordan helped lead Union to an 11-2 record and a second straight district championship his senior year. He tallied 24 tackles, three interceptions and a forced fumble as a senior.

As a result, Devon Jordan earned first-team all-district honors. He also earned academic all-conference recognition.

Devon Jordan in, Walker White out via portal

While Devon Jordan has pledged his services to Baylor, others have opted to head elsewhere this offseason. That includes quarterback Walker White, who plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos. White transferred to Baylor ahead of the 2025 season after spending his freshman year at Auburn.

White didn’t see any action for Baylor this season. In his lone year at Auburn, he made one appearance. He completed 2-of-his-5 pass attempts for 18 yards in Auburn’s 48-14 win over UL-Monroe.

Walker White played high school football at Little Rock Christian Academy (AR), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 86 overall player and No. 7 quarterback in the 2024 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Walker White is the 16th Baylor player to announce his intent to enter the transfer portal this offseason. White served as Sawyer Robertson‘s backup. Robertson started at quarterback for Baylor in all 12 of its games this season.

On3’s Grant Grubbs also contributed to this report.