Cause of death for Colorado quarterback Dominiq Ponder revealed

More details have emerged on the death of Colorado quarterback Dominiq Ponder, who was killed early Sunday in a single-car crash at age 23. ESPN obtained information from the Colorado State Patrol detailing the crash.

Ponder was driving a 2023 Tesla Model 3 around 3 a.m. Sunday on Baseline Road near Newland Court in Boulder County. He lost control on a right-hand curve in the road while traveling westbound on Baseline Road.

Dominiq Ponder’s Tesla then went across the eastbound lane and hit a guardrail. It continued through the guard rail and then struck an electrical line pole and rolled down an embankment.

The car landed on its wheels and caught fire. Ponder was pronounced dead at the scene.

Colorado State Patrol notes that the Vehicular Crimes Unit is leading an investigation. Preliminary investigation indicates that speed is “suspected as a factor.”

Around the sports world, various programs and conferences were reaching out to express their condolences to the family of Dominiq Ponder on Sunday night. The Big 12 did so, while Colorado coach Deion Sanders also penned a heartfelt statement on the death.

More on Dominiq Ponder

A 6-foot-5, 200-pound quarterback, Dominiq Ponder had become a team favorite despite not having a huge impact on the field for the Buffaloes. He spent two years at Colorado after transferring in from Bethune-Cookman.

He did not see game action at Bethune-Cookman in his first year on campus and redshirted before transferring to Colorado. He had hoped to rekindle his college career there.

Dominiq Ponder then suited up for Colorado in 2024, though he had minimal impact. He did not see game action in his first season.

In 2025, Ponder played in two games. He made his collegiate debut in a home game against Arizona, playing the final three snaps and going 0-for-1 passing. He also had two carries but lost four yards.

The following week, Dominiq Ponder saw some snaps on the kickoff unit. He logged three snaps in the game against West Virginia in that capacity.

Prior to enrolling at Bethune-Cookman, Ponder was an unrated recruit in the Rivals Industry Rankings. He was ranked as a three-star prospect by 247Sports, checking in as the No. 164 quarterback in the class and the No. 280 overall player from the state of Florida.

Dominiq Ponder hailed from Opa Locka, Fla. He played his high school ball at Carol City High School. He also spent time at Naples High School in Naples, Fla.

As a sophomore at Naples High, Ponder threw for 511 yards on 32-for-84 passing, adding 10 touchdown passes. He ran for 356 yards that season, scoring three times on the ground.