According to Yahoo’s Ross Dellenger, Colorado is targeting Fernando Lovo to be the program’s next athletic director. Lovo currently occupies the same position at New Mexico, joining the Lobos in December 2024. Around one year later, he is close to making his way to Boulder.

“Colorado is targeting New Mexico AD Fernando Lovo in its athletic director search, sources tell @YahooSports,” Dellenger said via X. “No deal is finalized and UC Board of Regents must authorize any move. Lovo spent the last year at UNM after stints at Texas, Ohio State and Houston.”

Big 12 experience is there for Lovo, taking place at Texas. Two different stints in Austin saw him work with the athletic department as a member of the Big 12, most recently beginning in 2021. Lovo’s time did overlap with the Longhorns moving on from the SEC, though.

***UPDATE*** Shortly after multiple reports surfaced on Lovo taking the Colorado AD job, a statement was released by New Mexico. They say no changes have taken place when it comes to their own athletic department, promising to share if anything happens.

“The University of New Mexico is aware of media reports regarding potential professional opportunities involving UNM’s athletic director,” the statement read. “At this time, no final decisions have been made and no changes in leadership have occurred.

“UNM Athletics continues to operate as normal, with a continued focus on supporting our student-athletes, coaches, and staff.

“Should there be any developments to share, the Unviersity will do so at the appropriate time.”

Colorado loses defensive back to the NCAA transfer portal

Colorado DB John Slaughter plans to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal. That comes per reporting this morning by On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

“BREAKING: Colorado Safety John Slaughter is entering the @TransferPortal, he tells @On3Sports,” Fawcett posted.

Slaughter spent one season playing at safety for Colorado. That’s after transferring into the program just last offseason after beginning his collegiate career with two seasons at Tennessee.

Over his three college seasons, Slaughter has made 34 appearances for the Volunteers, with most of his action with them being on special teams, and the Buffaloes, as he has posted 31 total tackles, three interceptions, and one forced fumble. That includes 11 games, three of those being starts late in the season, at safety this fall for Colorado, where he posted 25 total tackles, two of his interceptions, and that forced fumble.

