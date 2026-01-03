A former Georgia Tech player is headed back to the ACC, by way of South Alabama first. Defensive back Nehemiah Chandler has committed to Florida State after putting together a standout season for the South Alabama Jaguars.

Chandler first began his career at Georgia Tech in 2024. But he played in just one game and transferred out following the season.

He landed at South Alabama, where he instantly became an every-down starter. Nehemiah Chandler played in 11 games for the Jaguars, having a considerable impact in the secondary.

This season, Chandler posted 32 tackles and 2.5 tackles for a loss. He also picked off two passes and broke up 13 more, showing he had the ability to locate the football in the air and make plays.

That’s a quality that Florida State will be looking for as he makes the transition back into ACC territory. Chandler arrives with considerable hype, though he’s once again going back up in terms of quality of play.

As a recruit, Nehemiah Chandler was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 1,104 overall recruit in the nation, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He checked in as the No. 119 cornerback in the class and the No. 148 overall player in the state of Florida, hailing from Quinoy (FL) Robert F Munroe Day.

Nehemiah Chandler will join Duce Robinson

The Seminoles also got some major news recently in the form of a returning player. While Nehemiah Chandler will help round out the roster from the transfer portal, star pass-catcher Duce Robinson will also remain on the roster — a huge retention. He is expected to make over $1 million in 2026, per On3’s Pete Nakos.

Robinson tallied a team-high 56 catches for 1,081 yards and six touchdowns this season. He announced his decision to return on Thursday in a video posted to Florida State’s football’s official X account.

“As long as I can remember, I dreamed about being a Florida State Seminole. I dreamed about the war chant at Doak Campbell Stadium,” Robinson said. “I dreamed about Osceola and Renegade throwing that spear in the ground. I just dreamed about being able to wear that Seminole head on my jersey week in and week out.

“I grew up bleeding garnet and gold. So, now, to be a part of that legacy, it’s something I will absolutely forever cherish. I will forever be a Seminole. This has been one of the best years of my life. What it means to be a Florida State Seminole, what it means to have people surrounding you who truly want the best for you, and I appreciate every single person, every single fan who has supported me, and every single person who’s lifted me up throughout this journey through the good days and the hard days.

“This has truly been one of the best years of my life. I’m really excited to be able to be a Seminole again in 2026.”

On3’s Grant Grubbs also contributed to this report.