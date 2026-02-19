Kansas freshman Darryn Peterson has missed 11 games this season. In seven of his 15 appearances, he’s played fewer than 25 minutes. Consequently, many fans have claimed Peterson is engaging in “load management,” a common occurrence in the NBA but not in college basketball.

The conversations around Peterson only grew louder on Wednesday after he subbed out of Kansas’ game against Oklahoma State with 17:22 remaining in the second half and didn’t return. On Thursday’s episode of First Take, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith weighed in on the controversy surrounding Peterson.

“There is no team in hell that should grab Darryn Peterson No. 1. You cannot do it. The first ability is availability,” Smith said. “My brother, Darryn Peterson, I hope you are watching, because I’m talking directly to him, whoever, his family members, his inner circle, whatever, whoever they are — what the hell is going on?

“… This guy is a sensational player. Talent-wise, I understand why everybody’s looking at Darryn Peterson and saying that brother is something special. He could be [the No. 1 pick]. This is business. I can’t trust him. I cannot. I’m looking at him on the camera. You cannot be trusted.”

Although Peterson left the game early on Wednesday, Kansas ultimately defeated Oklahoma State 81-69. Only moments before Peterson was checked out, he appeared to say something to Jayhawks head coach Bill Self after making a 3-pointer from the wing.

A similar incident occurred in Kansas’ win over BYU on Jan. 31. Peterson didn’t play in Kansas’ 82-78 win over Arizona on Feb. 9 due to “flu-like symptoms.” After the Jayhawks’ win on Wednesday, Bill Self discussed Peterson’s absence in the second half.

“We’ve had this happen more than a couple of times,” Self said. “I didn’t anticipate that tonight at all. I thought he was good to go. But we only got 18 minutes out of him. That’s disappointing because he could have had a really good night.”

Despite Self’s comments on Wednesday, he’s previously defended Peterson. On Feb. 12, Self referred to the load management rumors surrounding Peterson as “not remotely true.” Stephen A. Smith believes Self’s comments from last night are more indicative of the situation’s reality.

“When you get paid, ladies and gentlemen, it’s not just because of what you do, it’s not just because of your ability. It’s because you’re also trusted to produce into the future,” Smith said. “How can you trust him? Look at Bill Self, a national champion, one of the greatest coaches in the history of college basketball, who has been around for decades, is sitting there shaking his head.

“… Boy’s talent is big time. I wish him nothing but the best. I ain’t rooting against him. I’m saying damn, this is some flagrantly obvious stuff that’s going on where there’s a dereliction of duty, a lack of commitment — something. It ain’t just health.”