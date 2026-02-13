2027 safety Larron Westmoreland commits to Kentucky

Louisville Jeffersontown Magnet three-star safety Larron Westmoreland announced on Friday that he has committed to Kentucky.

He chose the Wildcats over Louisville and other offers from the likes of South Carolina and West Virginia. Westmoreland broke down what stands out about the SEC program with Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong:

“As far as Kentucky, what really stands out to me is the culture and the direction the program is heading. I love the passion of the fanbase, the atmosphere around the program, and how much pride there is in representing Kentucky. Being around the staff, you can tell everything is very intentional and player-focused,” Westmoreland said.

Westmoreland is the No. 782 overall prospect and No. 82 safety in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 13 player in Kentucky.

“What excites me most about the future under Will Stein and the new staff is the vision they have and the energy they bring,” he added. “They’ve been very transparent with me about development on and off the field, and I can see how serious they are about building something special. It’s exciting to watch how things are coming together, and I’m looking forward to seeing how the program continues to grow.”

New UK head coach Will Stein and Co. continue to make noise on the recruiting trail and they’ve now hauled in their second in-state commitment this month. On Feb. 5, three-star interior offensive lineman Brady Hull out of Pulaski County joined the fold.

Kentucky now has three total commits in its 2027 class and it is also trending for another elite in-state prospect, per the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine.

“Coach Stein has a clear vision built on development, accountability, and competing at the highest level in the SEC,” Hull told Wiltfong about why he chose UK. “You can feel the energy around the program and the belief in what they’re building. It’s about doing things the right way, developing players on and off the field, and winning together.”

The Wildcats continue to make early strides on the recruiting front under Stein and the new staff in Lexington. UK finished dead last in the SEC Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings last cycle. That likely won’t be the case in the 2027 cycle.

