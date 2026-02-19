Jayden Quaintance injury update: Mark Pope provides concerning update on Kentucky center

Kentucky forward Jayden Quaintance hasn’t played since the Wildcats’ loss to Missouri on Jan. 7. Quaintance is reportedly suffering swelling in the same knee he tore his ACL in last year. On Thursday, Kentucky head coach Mark Pope provided an update on Quaintance’s recovery.

“He is not ready right now. He’s not ready and, and we’re not gonna roll him out there till he’s 100%. He’s gotta be 100% ready,” Pope said of Quaintance. “…We haven’t incorporated him back into practice. And so that’s complicated. I don’t know how optimistic I am about that. Like I said, he’s making great progress, but with a guy as explosive as he is, he’s got to be 100% ready. And so we’re working slowly but positively.”

Quaintance transferred to Kentucky ahead of this season after spending his freshman year at Arizona State. Quaintance missed Kentucky’s first 11 games while he recovered from his torn ACL.

He made his Kentucky debut on Dec. 20, boosting the Wildcats to a 78-66 win over St. John’s. In the triumph, Quaintance recorded 10 points, eight rebounds and two blocks in just 17 minutes of action.

Quaintance played standout defense against preseason Big East Player of the Year Zuby Ejiofor. Quaintance played in Kentucky’s next three games, but never scored more than five points in a single outing.

Ahead of Kentucky’s next contest, the team announced that Quaintance wouldn’t play due to knee swelling. Quaintance entered the season as a projected lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

His draft stock has since fallen. Earlier this month, ESPN’s Jeremy Woo named Quaintance the No. 18 overall prospect in the 2026 draft class.

“It’s unclear if he will try to play the rest of the way, and NBA scouts presently have more questions than answers about him as a prospect,” Woo wrote. “Quaintance’s defensive upside and ability as a lob threat should keep him in the lottery mix, but barring a return this season, he won’t be able to strengthen his case until the predraft process begins.”

Without Quaintance, Kentucky’s options in the front court are limited. Freshman Malachi Moreno starts at center and has had a stellar debut campaign. However, he isn’t as strong as Quaintance and can struggle against more experienced players.

Kentucky backup center Brandon Garrison faces similar issues and isn’t as reliable as Moreno on offense. For now, Kentucky has no choice but to push forward without Jayden Quaintance.

On Saturday, the Wildcats will square off against Auburn at 8:30 p.m. ET. The game will air live on ESPN.