Newly-hired Michigan State quarterbacks coach Mike Bajakian has reportedly reversed course and opted to join former colleague Todd Monken in the NFL as the Cleveland Browns QB coach, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Bajakian originally joined the Spartans offensive staff in early January, reuniting with former Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald, who was hired as Michigan State’s new head coach on Dec. 1 to replace Jonathan Smith.

The 51-year-old Bajakian is well-traveled in both the college football and NFL ranks, having previously worked for Monken as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterbacks coach from 2015-18, when Monken was the Bucs’ offensive coordinator. Monken was hired as the Browns head coach on Wednesday after three seasons serving as OC for the AFC North-rival Baltimore Ravens.

Bajakian previously served as UMass‘ offensive coordinator/QB coach in 2025 following a one-year stint as an offensive analyst and interim OC at Utah in 2024. Before that, Bajakian served four years (2020-23) as Northwestern’s OC/QB coach under Fitzgerald after one season at Boston College (2019).

Bajakian served in a similar role at Tennessee (2013-14), Cincinnati (2010-12), Central Michigan (2007-09, 2002-03) and two years as a graduate assistant at Michigan in 2000-01.

Michigan State hires Alabama QB coach Nick Sheridan as offensive coordinator

Michigan State hireed former Alabama QBs coach Nick Sheridan as its next offensive coordinator in mid-December, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. Sheridan also served as the Crimson Tide’s co-offensive coordinator this past season after holding the position alone for the 2024 season.

Sheridan arrived at Alabama in 2024 as offensive coordinator and took on co-offensive coordinator duties this season as Ryan Grubb arrived in Tuscaloosa. He previously worked with Kalen DeBoer at Washington as tight ends coach after spending time on the staff at Indiana from 2017-21.

A Michigan alumnus, Sheridan started his coaching career at nearby Saline (Mich.) in 2010. His hire is notable for Pat Fitzgerald as he takes over at Michigan State. After his season as the quarterbacks coach at Saline, Sheridan broke into college football as a graduate assistant at Western Kentucky in 2011. He then became the pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach at USF in 2013 before three seasons as a graduate assistant at Tennessee from 2014-16.

Sheridan is among most high-profile hires for Fitzgerald, who’s preparing for his first year at Michigan State. The Spartans also added Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods as Fitzgerald’s new special teams coordinator and assistant head coach.

— On3’s Nick Schultz contributed to this report.