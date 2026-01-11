Former Texas wide receiver Jaime Ffrench committed to Michigan out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He spent one season with the Longhorns.

Ffrench maintained his redshirt in 2025, playing in only four games for Texas this season. He logged just one catch for six yards.

As a member of the Class of 2025, Ffrench was a four-star recruit out of Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 8 overall prospect in the state, the No. 9 wide receiver in the class and the No. 59 overall prospect in the class.

Ffrench joins a Michigan team led by new head coach Kyle Whittingham. Whittingham had stepped down at Utah before being picked up by the Wolverines after they fired Sherrone Moore in scandal.

It’s time for Bryce Underwood, the former No. 1 overall recruit in the 2025 class who will throw the ball to guys like Ffrench, to take the next step in his development, and offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Jason Beck is a key figure in pushing him to accomplish that.

“Well, that’s our job,” Whittingham said on the ‘Rich Eisen Show.’ “A lot of talent. The ceiling is so high. Jason Beck, our offensive coordinator, is an absolute master at developing the quarterback. He played quarterback. The quarterbacks that he has trained and worked with have all had success.

“[Utah quarterback] Devon Dampier last year was a tremendous player for us. He ended up eighth or ninth in the country in QBR. So, he’s in good hands here at Michigan — I can promise you that — and Jason will make sure we smooth out some of the mechanics and some of the things that he does need to work on.”