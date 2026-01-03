Jordan Marshall injury update: Biff Poggi reveals who made the call on Michigan RB for Citrus Bowl

Jordan Marshall missed Michigan‘s 41-27 loss to Texas in the Citrus Bowl with an undisclosed injury. Marshall was seen warming up before the game, but ultimately did not play.

The Wolverines turned toward Bryson Kuzdzal to carry the load in his absence, rushing for 82 yards while QB Bryce Underwood added 69 yards and a toucdown on the ground. Michigan’s interim head coach for the bowl game, Biff Poggi, updated Marshall’s status during the postgame press conference.

“We found out Monday,” Poggi said about his injury timeline. “I think he just felt he couldn’t go.

“There are these things where you are medically cleared, but nobody knows your body like you do. He was medically cleared, but he just didn’t feel like he could go. He had been banged up for a while, and he is the kind of player that, his physicality is what makes him special. When he doesn’t feel right, especially in the upper body, that is hard.”

Michigan still put up 174 rushing yards during the contest. Underwood threw for 199 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions during the loss.

Marshall was the team’s leading rusher in 2025 with 150 carries for 932 yards and 10 touchdowns — including a 6.2 yards per rush average. This came after star tailback Justice Haynes went down with a season-ending injury. Haynes finished the season with 121 carries for 857 yards and 10 touchdowns as well.

Wrapping up his true sophomore season, Marshall now has over 1,000 yards rushing to his credit during his Michigan career. He was limited to 31 touches for 120 yards in 2024 before his breakout season this past fall.

Michigan finished the season with a 9-4 record, including a 7-2 mark against Big Ten Conference competition. The Wolverines will look ahead to 2026 under new head coach Kyle Whittingham, who’s taking over following the scandal that led to the firing and subsequent arrest of former head coach Sherrone Moore.

Whittingham brings with him over two decades of head coaching experience at Utah, where he most recently led the Utes to a 10-2 record in 2025 before stepping down as head coach before the bowl game. He was later introduced as the Wolverines’ headman days before the Citrus Bowl.

For Marshall, it remains to be seen what’s next for him. Just wrapping up his true sophomore season, he has the option, and eligibility, to return or enter the NCAA transfer portal, which opened on Jan. 2 and will be open for 15 days afterward.