Michigan tight end Brady Prieskorn plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported. He arrived in Ann Arbor as a highly rated tight end prospect.

Prieskorn spent two years at Michigan, though he did not play as a true freshman in 2024. He contributed largely on special teams this past season during his three appearances for the Wolverines.

Prieskorn made two appearances at tight end during the 2025 campaign. He will have four years of eligibility remaining.

Brady Prieskorn played high school football at Rochester (Mich.) Adams, where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 150 overall player and No. 10-ranked tight end from the 2024 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Prieskorn is the latest Michigan player to either announce his departure or enter the transfer portal. The Wolverines also saw All-Big Ten offensive linemen Andrew Sprague and Jake Guarnera hit the open market on Saturday after the window opened Friday.

Michigan is going through a period of transition after the surprise firing of head coach Sherrone Moore last month. The Wolverines made a splash with his replacement, landing former Utah coach Kyle Whittingham. He held his introductory press conference this week and was introduced to UM fans at the basketball game Friday night, along with some new members of his coaching staff.

Additionally, Kerry Coombs was on the court. UM had not yet announced Coombs as part of Whittingham’s staff, but the program made his addition official again on Saturday.

Whittingham also had a message for the fans in attendance at Crisler Center. He made it clear he wants Michigan to play physical and be the toughest team on the field, while also achieving one common goal.

“It’s an honor to be the 22nd head football coach at the University of Michigan,” Whittingham said. “Blessed to be here. Can’t wait to get started. The first order of business was to assemble a great assistant coaching staff. We’ve got one or two more to add, but otherwise, this is the group that’ll be coaching the young men this spring, this fall.

“I can say for sure that we’re going to be a physical football team. … It’s going to be an exciting offense. Coach Beck has done a great job everywhere he’s been. Coach Jay Hill, our defensive coordinator. I’ll tell you right now, our goal every Saturday is to go 1-0. That’s our goal at Michigan.”