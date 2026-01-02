Michigan junior wide receiver Semaj Morgan plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Pete Nakos reports.

Morgan was a key member of Michigan‘s offense this season. The Detroit native hauled in 20 receptions for 223 yards and one touchdown for a Wolverine team that finished with a 9-4 record. Across three seasons in Ann Arbor, Morgan recorded 69 catches for 566 yards and four scores.

NEW: Michigan WR Semaj Morgan plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal.



Morgan has totaled 566 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns in his Wolverine career. https://t.co/xAnD2gL3Of pic.twitter.com/eYKcTZXoDc — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 2, 2026

His decision to enter the Portal comes after Michigan parted ways with head coach Sherrone Moore prior to the Wolverines’ Cheez-It Bowl matchup against Texas. Moore was fired for cause and was quickly replaced by long-time Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham.

Whittingham is bringing a host of Utah assistants along with him to Ann Arbor. That includes offensive coordinator Jason Beck, offensive line coach hire Jim Harding, tight ends coach Freddie Whittingham, quarterbacks coach Koy Detmer Jr., and wide receivers coach Micah Simon, per On3’s Pete Nakos.

Although Wolverine fans seem pleased with the moves, Morgan does not plan on sticking around.

“We’re just about finished,” Whittingham said about his staff during Michigan‘s bowl game. “It hasn’t been announced officially yet. Until somebody’s on the dotted line, you never want to get ahead of yourself. But I think we’re in good shape. I think we’ll have probably about 90% of the staff named this weekend. Then we’ll finish off the next one or two over the course of next week.”

Prior to enrolling at Michigan, Morgan was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 520 overall player in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 76-ranked WR in his class and the No. 12 overall player from the state of Michigan, hailing from West Bloomfield.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.

The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.