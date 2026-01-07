Florida Gators defensive back Jameer Grimsley has committed to transfer to the Mississippi State Bulldogs, On3 has learned. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Jameer Grimsley played his high school football at Tampa Catholic. There, he was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2024. He had been the 157th-ranked player nationally and the 21st-ranked cornerback in that recruiting cycle. At the time, Charles Power shared a scouting report on the young defensive back.

“Physically-gifted defensive back with one of the best combinations of length, athleticism and ball skills among 2024 cornerback prospects,” Charles Power wrote. “A taller corner, measuring in at around 6-foot-1.5, 185 pounds prior to his senior season. Has elite length with arms that have measured well over 33 inches, to go with 10-inch hands. Turns in strong marks as a sprinter in track and field, running 10.94 seconds in the 100 meter and 21.89 second in the 200 meters as a junior. Plays on both sides of the ball as a receiver and cornerback/safety. Shows an easy, long stride in the open field. Ball skills register on the high end among cornerback prospects given his experience on offense. Has the ability to win contested catches as a receiver. Tracks and locates the football. Not afraid to lower his shoulder and strike pass catchers. Finished his junior season with 25 catches for 356 yards and three touchdowns. Transferred from Bloomingdale High School to Tampa Catholic prior to his senior season. More of a size and skill set projection and will need to ratchet up his production as a senior. Older for the cycle, turning 19-years old in the middle of his senior season. Will be a 20 year-old college freshman.”

Initially, Grimsley had signed to play for Alabama. However, that was the year Nick Saban retired and he became what’s considered a short-term signee, never actually playing for the Crimson Tide, before he moved on to Florida. Other schools involved in his high school recruitment included Penn State, Florida State, and Michigan.

