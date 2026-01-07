Houston Christian transfer running back Xai’Shaun Edwards has committed to Missouri, his agent Ross Jones told On3’s Steve Wiltfong. He was an FCS All-American last season.

Edwards put together an impressive 2025 season at Houston Christian. He ran for 1,019 yards on the ground and 12 touchdowns as part of a breakout sophomore campaign.

Edwards appeared in three games as a true freshman with the Huskies in 2024. By preserving a redshirt, he will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Xai’Shaun Edwards played high school football at League City (TX) Clear Springs, where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 1,739-ranked player from the 2024 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Edwards joins a Missouri running back room that also includes Ahmad Hardy, who announced he was re-signing with the Tigers for 2026. Hardy had a historic 2025 season in CoMo, setting the program record with 1,649 rush yards to go with 16 touchdowns after transferring from Louisiana-Monroe.

Additionally, Mizzou is bringing in a new quarterback from the transfer portal. Former Ole Miss quarterback Austin Simmons has signed with the Tigers, On3’s Pete Nakos reported.

Simmons began the 2025 season as the Rebels’ starter before suffering an injury, paving the way for Trinidad Chambliss to take over as QB1. Simmons previously confirmed he was staying with Ole Miss through the College Football Playoff.

Simmons has thrown for 1,026 yards and six touchdowns in 17 total games over his two seasons in Oxford. That includes Simmons finished 744 passing yards and four touchdowns prior to his injury this past year.

Simmons entered the portal as a graduate transfer since he completed his undergraduate courses at Ole Miss, and he will have two years of eligibility remaining. His addition comes after Missouri lost quarterback Beau Pribula to the transfer portal.

Missouri went 8-5 this past season, including 4-4 in SEC play, en route to a Gator Bowl appearance. The Tigers fell to Virginia in that game.