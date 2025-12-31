Missouri safety CJ Bass plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Pete Nakos has learned. He will do so after spending just one year with the Tigers.

Bass enrolled early in January 2025 and then played somewhat sparingly for Missouri this fall. He appeared in three games, recording four total tackles. All came in a game against Central Arkansas in the season opener. He also recorded a single pass breakup in a later game.

Prior to enrolling at Missouri, Bass was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 449 overall player in the nation in the 2025 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also checked in as the No. 40 safety in the class and the No. 10 overall player in the state, hailing from Saint Louis (MO) East St. Louis.

In high school, CJ Bass won multiple state titles. He claimed titles as a sophomore and a senior, while also making a state championship game appearance as a junior. His East St. Louis team recorded a three-year mark of 35-6 during Bass’ time there.

CJ Bass among a handful of Mizzou transfers

CJ Bass isn’t the only player this cycle to announce he plans to transfer from the Missouri program. Missouri OL Jayven Richardson plans to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

Richardson just finished his fourth collegiate season in total. He spent the past two years at Missouri, after beginning his career with a pair of years at Hutchinson Community College.

While with the Tigers, Richardson made 16 appearances, two of those being starts. That includes ten appearances, with both starts as well, coming this past season as a redshirt junior in CoMo.

Richardson has spent two seasons apiece at two programs now, with one in JUCO and one now in the FBS. He now intends to spend his final year of eligibility at a third one, with that to be determined once his name officially enters the NCAA transfer portal at its one-time opening come Jan. 2.

On3’s Sam Gillenwater also contributed to this report.