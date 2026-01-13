Former UConn quarterback Nick Evers has committed to Missouri, via the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos and Hayes Fawcett. He is the No. 116 QB in On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings.

Evers made three appearances for UConn this past season. In his limited action, he completed 10-of-his-15 pass attempts for 105 yards and a touchdown, without throwing an interception.

Evers transferred to UConn ahead of the 2024 campaign. He began that season as the team’s starter and made nine appearances. He finished the 2024 season with 918 passing yards and five touchdowns, while throwing five interceptions.

He also recorded 245 yards and three scores in the ground game. Prior to joining UConn, Evers spent one season at Wisconsin. He didn’t see any action for the Badgers.

Evers began his collegiate career at Oklahoma. In the 2022 season, Evers made one appearance and failed to complete his lone pass attempt.

Nick Evers played high school football at Flower Mound (TX), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 129 overall player and No. 8 quarterback in the 2022 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Evers is the 17th player who has committed to Missouri via the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason. While Evers will have the opportunity to earn Missouri’s starting spot behind center, Ole Miss transfer Austin Simmons is expected to be the Tigers’ QB1 next season.

Simmons began this past season as Ole Miss’ starter, but was replaced by Trinidad Chambliss after suffering an injury. Beau Pribula started at QB for Missouri this past season, but transferred to Virginia earlier this month.

Missouri finished the 2025 campaign with an 8-5 overall record and a 4-4 mark in conference play. It was a step backward for the Tigers, who’d recorded double-digit wins the previous two seasons. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz is determined to guide the program to new heights in 2026.

“Nothing good comes easy,” Drinkwitz said after Missouri’s loss to Virginia in the Gator Bowl. “It will be a fight to the finish here, a fight to finish off re-signing our team, then we’ll go to work. That’s what we’ll do.

“I think, and I know, the fans are disappointed. I’m disappointed. I know that locker room’s disappointed. That’s a good thing. That’s a good thing when Missouri is disappointed after a season like this. That’s where we want to be. That’s what we got to be. That’s what we’re going to continue to fight to uphold.”

