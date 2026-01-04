Former Notre Dame quarterback Kenny Minchey has committed to Nebraska, via the NCAA Transfer Portal per On3’s Pete Nakos. Minchey spent three seasons with the Fighting Irish.

In the 2025 campaign, Minchey made six appearances while serving as CJ Carr‘s backup. Minchey completed 20-of-his-26 pass attempts for 196 yards. He didn’t throw a touchdown or an interception.

Minchey also recorded seven carries for 84 yards and a touchdown. He only made one appearance in the 2024 season. As a true freshman in 2023, Minchey played in three games before ultimately redshirting. The 6-foot-2 standout has two years of eligibility remaining.

Kenny Minchey played high school football at Pope John Paul II (TN), where he was a four-star recruit. He was the No. 44 overall player and No. 10 quarterback in the 2023 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Minchey will look to replace former Nebraska QB1 Dylan Raiola, who entered the transfer portal this offseason. Raiola had been the Cornhuskers’ starter since he was a true freshman in 2024, but the team was never a true Big Ten contender with him leading the offense.

With College Football Playoff experience under his belt, Minchey will aim to lead Nebraska to new heights. Barring an unexpected portal entry, Minchey will compete with TJ Lateef for the starting QB title.

Lateef started Nebraska’s final four games after Raiola suffered a season-ending injury. When asked about competing against a portal addition for the starting spot behind center next season, Lateef remained unfazed.

“I’m not worried about it,” Lateef said. “If that happens, it’s fine with me. I like to compete regardless.”

The Cornhuskers finished the 2025 season with a 7-6 overall record and a 4-5 mark in conference play. Next season will be head coach Matt Rhule‘s fourth at the helm of the program. Nebraska has posted back-to-back 7-6 campaigns and will be hungry to take another step forward this year.

“To get over the hump, we have a lot to do,” Rhule said Nebraska’s loss to Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl. “We’re going to attack it and we’re going to be unbelievably persistent at it. … I think we’re in really good position in what we’ll do in terms of personnel.”

