Former Western Carolina QB Taron Dickens signed with UNC out of the NCAA transfer portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos. He spent three years with the program before electing to transfer.

Dickens is an intriguing quarterback prospect coming into Chapel Hill. Last season, Dickens had 3,508 yards, 38 touchdowns, two interceptions and a 74.2% completion percentage. He added 321 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Overall, Dickens has 5,063 yards, 51 touchdowns, five interceptions and a 74% completion percentage in three seasons of college football. Now, he’ll likely compete for QB1 under Bill Belichick.

This is the third QB acquired in the transfer portal by UNC. Dickens joins former Wisconsin signal caller Billy Edwards and Texas A&M’s Miles O’Neill.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

North Carolina adds QB Taron Dickens in NCAA transfer portal

Dickens comes into Year 2 of the Belichick era at North Carolina. The future Hall of Fame coach will look to at least make the Tar Heels bowl eligible in 2026-27. The Pro Football Hall of Fame is another story and dominated the recent sports headlines.

Belichick found out in late January that he would not be going into the Hall of Fame on the first ballot, ESPN’s Don Van Natta Jr. and Seth Wickersham reported. He won eight Super Bowls during his time in the NFL – six as New England Patriots head coach and two as New York Giants defensive coordinator – and ranks second on the all-time wins list, including the postseason.

However, Belichick fell short of the 40 votes, or 80%, required for enshrinement. According to Dulac, who’s a Hall of Fame voter, he wound up one vote away from going in on the first ballot.

“To be elected, a candidate has to receive at least 80% of the votes, or, in this instance, 40 of the 50,” Dulac wrote in a column Friday, as noted by Pro Football Talk. “Belichick, according to a published report, did not. He received 39.”