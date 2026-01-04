Wisconsin QB transfer Billy Edwards commits to North Carolina

Former Wisconsin quarterback Billy Edwards has committed to Bill Belichick and North Carolina out of the NCAA transfer portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos. Edwards will be in his sixth season of college football in 2026.

Edwards spent one year at Wisconsin following three at Maryland. However, he began his career at Wake Forest but never played.

Injuries ruined Edwards time in Madison. He hurt his knee in the season opener, and missed nearly the entire rest of the season rehabbing the ailment.

He tried to suit up against his former team, Maryland, in September. He made the start for the Badgers, but didn’t make it past the first quarter before re-injuring his knee. Edwards didn’t play another snap in 2025.

Without Edwards running its offense, Wisconsin’s season didn’t go according to plan. The Badgers finished the year with a 4-8 overall record and a 2-7 mark in conference play.

Before Wisconsin, Edwards made 11 starts for the Terrapins in the 2024 campaign, finishing the season with 2,881 passing yards and 15 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions.

In total, Edwards made 26 appearances for Maryland. He totaled 3,317 passing yards and 19 touchdowns for the Terrapins, while only throwing 10 interceptions. Edwards spent his true freshman season at Wake Forest, but redshirted after not seeing any action.

Before college, Edwards played high school football at Lake Braddock (VA), where he was a three-star recruit. He was the No. 1,497 overall player and No. 99 quarterback in the 2021 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Coming into the year, Edwards knew that 2025 was supposed to be his final ride at the college level. However, the the nagging knee injury has presented the possibility for one last hoorah. He’ll now spent it in Chapel Hill as he looks to help turn the Tar Heels program around as their potential starting quarterback.

North Carolina finished the 2025 season with a 4-6 record, missing out on bowl eligibility for the first time in six seasons. The Tar Heels went bowling every season that former head coach Mack Brown led the program.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.