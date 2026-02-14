Ohio State announced on Saturday that sophomore guard John Mobley Jr. is ‘out indefinitely’ after suffering a hand injury in the Buckeyes’ game against USC on Feb. 11. He, however, is expected to return this season.

In 24 games this season, Mobley Jr. is averaging 15.1 points, 2.8 assists, and 2.5 rebounds. Ohio State currently sits at 16-8 (8-6) and is projected as a No. 11 seed in On3’s latest Bracketology.

A statement on John Mobley Jr.’s status. pic.twitter.com/OPFdNGM25g — Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) February 14, 2026

The Buckeyes have been a particularly tough team to figure out this season. They are 3-3 in their last three games, alternating wins and losses. They, also, have not fared well at all in games against Q1 opponents. In such games, they are 1-7, with their lone win coming against Northwestern on the road. In all other games, Jake Diebler‘s team is 15-1. Over their final seven regular season games, Ohio State will play four Q1 opponents (No. 15 Virginia, No. 10 Michigan State, Iowa, and No. 13 Purdue).