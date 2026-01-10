According to On3’s Pete Nakos, the Oklahoma Sooners have landed a commitment from offensive lineman Peyton Joseph out of the NCAA transfer portal. Joseph spent last season in Atlanta, playing for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Now, he heads to Norman to work under OL coach Bill Bedenbaugh.

Oklahoma has spent the past few offseasons looking to rework the offensive line. Joseph certainly fits the mold, as there is plenty of eligibility remaining for him. The 2025 season was Joseph’s true freshman campaign. And since he did not see action in a game, four years remain.

Joseph played high school football at Fort Valley (GA) Houston County, where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 264 overall recruit in the 2025 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

Multiple other power conference programs were involved in Joseph’s original recruitment, two coming from the SEC. The Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs both wanted to sign the offensive lineman not too long ago. Another big contender, the Florida State Seminoles, made a run as well, as Joseph was once committed to play under Mike Norvell. But Georgia Tech won out, a huge piece for them at the time.

