North Texas transfer quarterback Drew Mestemaker commits to Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State has landed their quarterback. Former North Texas signal-caller Drew Mestemaker is following Eric Morris to the Cowboys after two seasons in Denton via the NCAA Transfer Portal.

A former walk-on, he played in five games as a freshman at North Texas, including a standout showing in that season’s bowl game, before taking over the starting role as a redshirt freshman this past fall. The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder set the college football world on fire with his second act.

He completed 70.2% of his passes while throwing leading the FBS in passing with 4,129 yards in 12 games. On top of that, he threw for 31 touchdowns to just seven interceptions and was named the American Athletic Conference’s Offensive Player of the Year.

With his head coach leaving for Oklahoma State, he has opted to enter into free agency. It all led to the Cowboys landing his services, as he’ll continue his impressive rapport with Morris in Stillwater.

The Austin, Texas native is one of only five freshman in FBS history to throw for 4,000 yards, and now holds multiple single-season passing records for the Mean Green. He’ll be hoping for similar results with Oklahoma State in 2026.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

More on Drew Mestemaker, NCAA Transfer Portal

Mestemaker is going to be part of a changing of the guard at Oklahoma State. For the first time since 2004, they’ll open the 2026 season without Mike Gundy on the sidelines.

Morris is at the helm, and the former North Texas leader believes he’ll have a shot to win a title with the Cowboys: Morris made an emphatic plea that Oklahoma State could certainly win a National Championship.

“This is absolutely the most perfect fit for me and my family we could ever think about,” Morris said during his introductory press conference. “As it relates to the professional, can we win a championship? My answer to that is hell yes we can win a damn championship around here. The next question is how, right? For starters, this place has every advantage. Unbelievable leadership. Top-notch facilities. A passionate fanbase and a storied history.

“We have top-level support from our boosters and we play in the best football conference in all of America. My job as a coach is to maximize all of those advantages for our program. We’re gonna go out and outwork and out recruit everyone. We’re going to identify the top talent throughout the state and nation to come to Stillwater and be apart of this program.”