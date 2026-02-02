Former Auburn wide receiver Horatio Fields has signed with to Ole Miss, On3’s Pete Nakos has learned. This has been a weird process for Fields, previously thinking he would be heading to Columbia to play for Missouri. Fields will instead play under new head coach Pete Golding in Oxford for the 2026 season.

Earlier in the month, Fields did sign with Missouri. Tuesday brought the news of the wide receiver being released from his contract. A strange but now common thing inside college football. Just another day in the NCAA transfer portal.

As for how Fields will perform at Ole Miss, the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings classified him as a three-star prospect. Fields was the No. 225 overall player to enter this cycle and No. 46 when just looking at wide receivers.

This was the second time Fields has gone through the transfer process. His career began in Winston-Salem with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Fields signed as a three-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting cycle out of Douglasville (GA) New Manchester. He was the No. 140 player out of Georgia, the No. 217 receiver in the class, and No. 1,605 overall, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting media companies.

Four seasons were spent there before heading to the Plains. However, in what was supposed to be the final season of eligibility for Fields, it did not fully go to plan.

Fields wound up playing in just four games for Auburn, earning a start. Twelve receptions turned into 106 yards and a touchdown. Most of the production came in the second game of the season, balling out in the nonconference vs. Ball State. But after Auburn lost on the road to Oklahoma, Fields missed the rest of the campaign due to an injury.

Ole Miss is hoping Fields can put up similar type of production throughout a 12-game season. The program is fresh off a College Football Playoff run, one where the skill position depth was noticeable down the stretch. Whoever does wind up being the Ole Miss starting quarterback, Fields should wind up being a nice piece for them to work with heading into 2026.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.