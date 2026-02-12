Following an arrest on a felony charge of marijuana possession with intent to distribute, South Carolina defensive tackle Davonte Miles is no longer a part of the football program, according to a report from Jordan Kaye of The State. He was arrested on Tuesday.

According to a news release from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Miles was stopped at about 1 p.m. on Tuesday for an improper display of the vehicle tag and a window tint violation. Officers noted the smell of marijuana emanating from the car.

After searching inside the vehicle, officers found about 20 individual bags of “green plant material consistent with marijuana.” A firearm was also seized during the search due to its proximity to narcotics.

Miles was placed under arrest and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana (first offense). He was booked in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Originally enrolling at Bowling Green in 2022, Miles transferred to South Carolina ahead of the 2025 season. He had a fairly limited impact in his first season on campus.

This season, Miles appeared in 11 games. He recorded six tackles, a tackle for a loss, a half sack and a quarterback hurry.

He was a bit more productive during his time at Bowling Green, making a key impact inside along the defensive line during the 2023 and 2024 seasons. He appeared in just one game as a freshman in 2022.

However, Miles emerged on the scene in 2023 by appearing in 11 games and recording 14 tackles. He would follow that up in 2024 by playing in 12 games and recording 12 stops, including a tackle for a loss. That earned him a look at a bigger program.

Prior to enrolling at Bowling Green, Davonte Miles was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 1,195 overall recruit in the 2022 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He checked in as the No. 98 offensive tackle in the class and the No. 28 overall player from the state of Michigan, hailing from River Rouge (MI).