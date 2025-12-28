Arch Manning explains why he opted to return to Texas in 2026

Arch Manning is gearing up for a return to Texas for his redshirt junior season in 2026. Ahead of the Citrus Bowl vs. Michigan, Manning outlined the reasons why he decided to return instead of head to the NFL Draft early.

“I felt like I developed a lot this year, especially towards the back half, and I want to keep it going,” Manning said. “There’s no reason to leave. I feel like I got a lot more football left to play, and excited to still be a part of this team.”

Manning wouldn’t be the first player to return for an additional year in an attempt to hone his craft and improve his eventual draft stock. However, heading into the season many believed that Manning wouldn’t be sticking around Austin too long after the season. Manning appeared at the top of many preseason mock drafts, but his slow start to the season put a halt to that hype.

He eventually led Texas to a 9-3 record following a 3-2 start to the year. Texas ultimately finished just outside of the College Football Playoff field, ranked No. 13 in the final poll and having won six of its last seven games. This included a win over then-undefeated Texas A&M during the regular season finale.

Manning threw for a touchdown and ran for another during the 27-17 upset win. He went on to finish his first regular season as Texas QB1 having completed 227-370 (61.4 percent) of his passing attempts for 2,942 yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

He also ran for 244 additional yards and eight more scores. He’ll most likely surpass the 3,000-yard mark for the year during the Citrus Bowl, which is set for New Year’s Eve against Michigan. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. ET leading into the first College Football Playoff quarterfinal between Ohio State and Miami.

Manning will have the bowl game and the entire offseason to get ready for what many believe will be his final season at the college level. Alongside the SEC moving to a nine-game conference schedule next season, Texas will host the Buckeyes on Sept. 12 as well.

He could enter 2026 with arguably even higher expectations given his full year of experience under center. Starting out the year strong may go a long way in silencing his doubters long-term.