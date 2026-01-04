Former Arkansas defensive lineman Ian Geffrard committed to Texas out of the transfer portal, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

In 12 games this season, Geffrard had 25 total tackles, four tackles for loss and one pass deflection. He has 40 total tackles in 28 career games with the Razorbacks.

As a member of the Class of 2023, Geffrard was a three-star recruit out of Mableton (Ga.) Whitefield Academy, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 115 overall prospect in the state, the No. 73 offensive tackle in the class (before switching to defense in college) and the No. 1,192 overall prospect in the class.

Geffrard joins a Texas team that went 10-3 this season, beating Michigan in the Citrus Bowl. The Longhorns also upset 11-0 Texas A&M in the final week of the season while seeing the in-season development of QB Arch Manning.

“I am really proud of our football team,” Sarkisian said as they ended the season with a win. “We were just talking in the locker room about the life of a competitor, and the life of a competitor isn’t easy, and there is ups and downs. There is adversity. There is personal adversity. There is team adversity. There is plenty of guys in that locker room that had personal adversity this year, throughout their career. This team had its own adversity this season …

“I am thankful that I got the opportunity to coach them this season, but also gives me a lot of hope into what 2026 is going to look like, because we have a really good football team. We have some more players that are going to join these guys that are going to be poised for a heck of a journey next year. It is a great way to end the season. I am very, very proud of our team.”