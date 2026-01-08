Former LSU defensive lineman Zion Williams has committed to Texas via the NCAA Transfer Portal. He entered the transfer portal on Jan. 5 with a do-not-contact tag.

Williams only spent one season at LSU. He made no appearances for the Tigers and has four years of eligibility remaining.

Williams played high school football at Lufkin (TX), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 492 overall player and No. 48 defensive lineman in the 2025 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Williams visited Texas on Jan. 7 and stayed overnight. He is the latest transfer Texas has reeled in. The Longhorns have also secured transfer commitments from standouts such as running back Raleek Brown and cornerback Bo Mascoe.

Texas finished the 2025 campaign with a 10-3 overall record. The team narrowly missed out on its third consecutive College Football Playoff appearance, finishing at No. 13 in the CFP rankings.

Texas’ snub was largely due to its 14-7 loss to Ohio State in its season-opener. The Longhorns caught fire down the final stretch of the regular season and handed Texas A&M its first loss of the season.

Texas defeated Michigan in a convincing 41-27 fashion in the Citrus Bowl. After the victory, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian reflected on his team’s season, while looking forward to the future.

“I am really proud of our football team,” Sarkisian said. “We were just talking in the locker room about the life of a competitor, and the life of a competitor isn’t easy, and there is ups and downs. There is adversity. There is personal adversity. There is team adversity. There is plenty of guys in that locker room that had personal adversity this year, throughout their career. This team had its own adversity this season.

“… I am thankful that I got the opportunity to coach them this season, but also gives me a lot of hope into what 2026 is going to look like, because we have a really good football team. We have some more players that are going to join these guys that are going to be poised for a heck of a journey next year. It is a great way to end the season. I am very, very proud of our team.”

