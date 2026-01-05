Michigan State TE transfer Michael Masunas has committed to Texas out of the NCAA transfer portal, he announced. Masunas is the 20th-ranked tight end in the On3 transfer portal rankings.

Masunas played in 10 games for the Spartans this season, hauling in 19 receptions for 232 yards and three touchdowns. Across his four seasons in East Lansing, the Tucson native recorded 24 catches for 270 yards and three scores.

He’ll have two seasons of eligibility remaining to play for the Longhorns. Texas recently wrapped up its 2025 season with a Citrus Bowl win over Michigan.

Masunas is the fifth player to commit to Steve Sarkisian’s Longhorns so far, joining DL Ian Geffrard, LS Trey DuBac, P Mac Chiumento and K Gianni Spectic. Texas covered their specialist needs, and are now working toward filling the gaps with position players. Now, the Longhorns are getting a veteran tight end coming off a career-best season.

Before college, Masunas was the No. 921 overall player in the 2022 recruiting class, per the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. He was the No. 56 tight end in his class and the No. 15 player from the state of Arizona.

Masunas joins a Texas team that finished 10-3 this season. The Longhorns also upset 11-0 Texas A&M in the final week of the season while seeing the in-season development of QB Arch Manning.

“I am really proud of our football team,” Sarkisian said as they ended the season with a win. “We were just talking in the locker room about the life of a competitor, and the life of a competitor isn’t easy, and there is ups and downs. There is adversity. There is personal adversity. There is team adversity.

“… I am thankful that I got the opportunity to coach them this season, but also gives me a lot of hope into what 2026 is going to look like, because we have a really good football team. We have some more players that are going to join these guys that are going to be poised for a heck of a journey next year. It is a great way to end the season. I am very, very proud of our team.”

